Leaders must not be afraid of owning up to mistakes: Serena Williams
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

Leaders must not be afraid of owning up to mistakes: Serena Williams

The 23-time Grand Slam champion addressed a session at the Adobe Summit

Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade
Sep 24, 2018
Ad Nut

Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade

The tennis superstar's rendition of the breast-cancer awareness anthem ‘I touch myself’ is as powerful as her forehand.

Nike pulls off casting coup on 'Just Do It' anniversary
Aug 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Nike pulls off casting coup on 'Just Do It' anniversary

GLOBAL - Nike has pulled of a coup with its latest campaign featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams, Gerard Pique, Andre Ward and the voice of actor Bradley Cooper.

