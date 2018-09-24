Search
serena williams
2 days ago
Leaders must not be afraid of owning up to mistakes: Serena Williams
The 23-time Grand Slam champion addressed a session at the Adobe Summit
Sep 24, 2018
Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade
The tennis superstar's rendition of the breast-cancer awareness anthem ‘I touch myself’ is as powerful as her forehand.
Aug 23, 2013
Nike pulls off casting coup on 'Just Do It' anniversary
GLOBAL - Nike has pulled of a coup with its latest campaign featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams, Gerard Pique, Andre Ward and the voice of actor Bradley Cooper.
