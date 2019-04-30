samsonite
Samsonite India showcases strength with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh
Watch the films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas here.
Asia's elections: "Whatever you do, resist the urge to take sides"
Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.
Samsonite enlists Kozue Akimoto to tout Polygon lineup
Japanese model appears in multi-market campaign by Cheil Hong Kong.
Lee Jong-Suk stars in a really big role, alongside luggage
Samsonite ad encourages exhausted young people to pursue their dreams in a competitive fast-paced world. Or something.
Samsonite regional leader prefers the realistic approach
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Samsonite’s Ramesh Tainwala is a straight-talker who believes in localisation and allowing the products to speak for themselves.
Samsonite employs Korean charm to introduce casual Red brand in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Samsonite Red, a sub-brand of the luggage-maker, has selected Korean pop-star Song Joong-ki as brand ambassador to capture the attention of local 'fashion-geeks' as part of a long-term push to expand its image and product portfolio beyond suitcases.
