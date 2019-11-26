salary
Agency salary spreadsheet creator: Lack of minority leadership 'tough to see'
Cole Habersham shares early trends from the viral Google Doc home to agency staff pay from all over the world.
Large pay gaps revealed in APAC communications world
New research from Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia finds significant disparities between the salaries of expat and local hires, as well as men and women.
Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.
Salaries: Comms pros in Australia, Singapore make more
Latest study from Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia also shows more businesses accept flexible working.
DATA POINTS: CMO salaries tied to alliances, digital performance
A CMO Council study of 345 senior-level marketers, including 54 from companies with their HQ in Asia, finds that salaries for Asia-Pacific marketing leaders roughly match compensation levels in North America and Europe, although the percentage receiving a bonus trails those regions (sees slides 2-4 below). On a global level, the research found that higher compensation correlates with reporting structure, alliances with other C-suite executives and digital-marketing performance. More information and the full report are available at www.cmocouncil.org.
Asia’s ad women still earn less than men but the gap narrows at small companies: Font
ASIA PACIFIC - Average salaries in advertising and marketing stayed flat this year, compared to 2012, but larger companies continue to show greater gender disparity, according to a Font Talent report.
