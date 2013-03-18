saic

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account
Robert Sawatzky

PHD steers in SAIC Volkswagen media account

Three-year deal consolidates both Volkswagen and Skoda brands from the joint venture under PHD, adding to its VW global business.

PROFILE: Boyhood passions drawing and cars help David Goggins go places
Mar 18, 2013
Benjamin Li

PROFILE: Boyhood passions drawing and cars help David Goggins go places

David Goggins, vice-president of FAW-VW China North, was able to turn a childhood love of drawing and cars into a long and fulfilling international career on three continents.

MG | Make the Difference | China
Jan 29, 2010

MG | Make the Difference | China

British sports car brand MG is rolling out a thematic campaign following the brand's relaunch in China last year.

