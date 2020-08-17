saatchi saatchi
The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.
Why Saatchi & Saatchi likes to team up early and often
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Saatchi & Saatchi's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Saatchi & Saatchi
Saatchi & Saatchi benefitted from Publicis Groupe's 'Power of One' integration in 2019, but its creative work out of Asia disappointed.
Financial watchdog opens formal investigation into M&C Saatchi
Financial watchdog was known to be examining agency but formal probe begins proceedings that could lead to prosecution.
Expedia releases tactical Canada ad following Harry and Meghan news
Work was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.
