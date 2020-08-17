saatchi saatchi

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Aug 17, 2020
Ad Nut

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.

Why Saatchi & Saatchi likes to team up early and often
May 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

Why Saatchi & Saatchi likes to team up early and often

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Saatchi & Saatchi's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Saatchi & Saatchi
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Saatchi & Saatchi

Saatchi & Saatchi benefitted from Publicis Groupe's 'Power of One' integration in 2019, but its creative work out of Asia disappointed.

Financial watchdog opens formal investigation into M&C Saatchi
Feb 3, 2020
Omar Oakes

Financial watchdog opens formal investigation into M&C Saatchi

Financial watchdog was known to be examining agency but formal probe begins proceedings that could lead to prosecution.

Expedia releases tactical Canada ad following Harry and Meghan news
Jan 21, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Expedia releases tactical Canada ad following Harry and Meghan news

Work was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Aug 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business

Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia