APAC CMO Suresh Balaji exits HSBC after 17 years
A veteran brand marketer, Balaji has been named in Campaign's list of top 50 influential and purposeful APAC CMOs in 2020 as well as 2021.
Five of world’s 10 smartest campaigns came from APAC: Warc
GLOBAL – ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’ by BBDO Guerrero, ‘Overstay Checkout’ by Naked Comms Australia for Art Series Hotels and ‘Smoking Kid’ by Ogilvy & Mather Thailand for the Thai Health Promotion Board are among the world's 10 smartest marketing campaigns, according to the Warc 100.
WPP first-half profits jump to US$546 million
LONDON - WPP has unveiled a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in first-half pre-tax profits to US$546 milllion, after a strong performance including "surprisingly" high growth in the UK.
Media pays tribute to STB marketing chief Ken Low
SINGAPORE - Ken Low, assistant chief executive, marketing group, Singapore Tourism Board, passed away on Wednesday from pneumonia-related complications. He was 49.
