Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.
Nike uses hero archetypes to get Chinese into running
SHANGHAI - The Shanghai International Marathon refused 74-year-old Grandpa Sun entry into its race this coming Sunday as he's "too old", but a vignette from Nike's latest 'Let the run tell you why' campaign reveals how the elderly brand-endorser managed to run anyway.
Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost
On 2 and 3 March, adidas introduced its latest Energy Boost shoe to China through a human pinball game, inaugurated by brand ambassadors Li Dongxue and Liu Xudan. The event aimed to demonstrate the core strengths of the product—innovation, fun and urban style—as well as performance benefits that have been contradictory in the past: soft cushioning and responsiveness.
adidas holds inaugural 'King of the Road' race in Singapore
SINGAPORE - adidas held its inaugural adidas King of the Road (KOTR) race in Singapore yesterday with the theme 'colours', as part of its efforts to encourage more Singaporeans to engage in running and exercise.
New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.
Glaceau vitaminwater rolls out global campaign using crowdsourcing
Glaceau vitaminwater has launched its biggest ever UK marketing campaign as part of a larger global campaign for the Coca-Cola owned soft-drink
