Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns
Jul 21, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Samsung running ad cleared in UK amid ‘victim blaming’ concerns

Showing a woman running alone at night did not encourage ‘unsafe practice’ ASA says, rejecting 27 complaints.

Nike uses hero archetypes to get Chinese into running
Nov 29, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Nike uses hero archetypes to get Chinese into running

SHANGHAI - The Shanghai International Marathon refused 74-­year-­old Grandpa Sun entry into its race this coming Sunday as he's "too old", but a vignette from Nike's latest 'Let the run tell you why' campaign reveals how the elderly brand-endorser managed to run anyway.

Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost
Mar 11, 2013
Staff Writer

Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost

On 2 and 3 March, adidas introduced its latest Energy Boost shoe to China through a human pinball game, inaugurated by brand ambassadors Li Dongxue and Liu Xudan. The event aimed to demonstrate the core strengths of the product—innovation, fun and urban style—as well as performance benefits that have been contradictory in the past: soft cushioning and responsiveness.

adidas holds inaugural 'King of the Road' race in Singapore
Aug 29, 2011
Staff Reporters

adidas holds inaugural 'King of the Road' race in Singapore

SINGAPORE - adidas held its inaugural adidas King of the Road (KOTR) race in Singapore yesterday with the theme 'colours', as part of its efforts to encourage more Singaporeans to engage in running and exercise.

New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign
Aug 12, 2010
Jane Leung

New Balance launches N-ergy in China with through-the-line campaign

Footwear brand New Balance has launched an integrated campaign to promote its N-ergy line in China and cultivate the running culture in the mainland.

Glaceau vitaminwater rolls out global campaign using crowdsourcing
Jul 21, 2010
Joe Thomas

Glaceau vitaminwater rolls out global campaign using crowdsourcing

Glaceau vitaminwater has launched its biggest ever UK marketing campaign as part of a larger global campaign for the Coca-Cola owned soft-drink

