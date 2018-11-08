ronald ng

MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng

The former global chief creative officer for Isobar is part of a "huge bet" McCann Worldgroup says it is placing on MRM being a bigger force.

Isobar names global chief creative
Nov 8, 2018
Staff Reporters

Isobar names global chief creative

Former Digitas CCO Ronald Ng joins the network.

Ronald Ng replaces Searle as BBDO Proximity Singapore CCO
Jun 14, 2012
Susie Sell

Ronald Ng replaces Searle as BBDO Proximity Singapore CCO

SINGAPORE – BBDO Proximity Singapore has appointed Ronald Ng as CCO, with current CCO Danny Searle taking on the role of vice-chairman for BBDO Asia.

BBDO Malaysia ECD Mun Tuck Wai is set to relocate
May 4, 2010
Asiya Bakht

BBDO Malaysia ECD Mun Tuck Wai is set to relocate

KUALA LUMPUR - Mun Tuck Wai (pictured), the executive creative director of BBDO Proximity Malaysia, is believed to be exploring relocating to a new place within the BBDO network.

