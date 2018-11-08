Search
MRM nabs former Isobar global CCO Ronald Ng
The former global chief creative officer for Isobar is part of a "huge bet" McCann Worldgroup says it is placing on MRM being a bigger force.
Nov 8, 2018
Isobar names global chief creative
Former Digitas CCO Ronald Ng joins the network.
Jun 14, 2012
Ronald Ng replaces Searle as BBDO Proximity Singapore CCO
SINGAPORE – BBDO Proximity Singapore has appointed Ronald Ng as CCO, with current CCO Danny Searle taking on the role of vice-chairman for BBDO Asia.
May 4, 2010
