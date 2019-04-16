robots

Can we win the war against the robots?
5 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Is the impending expansion of generative AI a threat to creativity or could it actually serve to drive up standards while also freeing up human creatives to apply their imaginative thinking to broader business problems?

Why AI robots won’t steal your jobs... yet
Apr 16, 2019
Jingjing Ma

AI robots like Sophia may allow marketers to connect with customers, understand them better and respond personally in real time. That's if they can hold a conversation.

Kellogg's Australia engineers new ad with robot inventor Simone Giertz
Mar 6, 2018
Ad Nut

J. Walter Thompson Sydney has created two new TVCs and a longform video for Kellogg's featuring the YouTube star.

Are robots ready for action in MICE?
Feb 26, 2018
Dirk Dumortier

Actual robots might not be ready for use by MICE professionals quite yet, but software-based bots and mobile concierge services are ready to provide immediate value

Service with a (metallic) smile: Why robots rule the hospitality sector
Feb 7, 2018
Louise George Kittaka

Novelty gives way to smarter business as more and more hotels embrace automation.

Chinese and Indian consumers ready for robots—or are they?
Jan 9, 2018
Olivia Parker

Havas Group's latest quarterly consumer survey finds Asia's most populous countries more forward thinking than most about a tech-human future. But concerns remain widespread.

