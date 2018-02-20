Search
robert heldt
1 day ago
Asia-Pacific: Where fortune favours the careful
Asia remains one of the most diverse, nuanced and vibrant global regions, brimming with the potential for business success. So, why are so many brands still struggling to treat localisation as more than a quick lift-and-shift strategy job? Robert Heldt explores.
Feb 20, 2018
It’s high time for corporate Japan to embrace global communication standards
Companies do themselves a disservice with amateurish English-language communications.
