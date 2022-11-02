risk management

Corporate crisis: The new PR norm in China
Nov 2, 2022
Christopher Campbell

Corporate crisis: The new PR norm in China

The sphere and influence of PR has grown to become essential in China, where brands are just one crisis away from losing Gen Z, their stakeholders, credibility and reputation, says Hylink's strategy director.

Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO
Sep 19, 2017
Charles Lankester

Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO

Forget the “sorry”. Were you prepared?

The next Cannes invasion: risk-management experts
Jul 20, 2017
Tetsuya Honda

The next Cannes invasion: risk-management experts

As the festival of creativity celebrates fearless work that engages controversy, there will be a growing role for those who handle fallout and debates, writes BlueCurrent Japan MD Tetsuya Honda.

Ruder Finn launches app-based risk management system
Mar 28, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Ruder Finn launches app-based risk management system

The app is touted as a pocket crisis-management manual.

Jollibee Singapore: When your brand is falsely accused
Mar 15, 2013
Emily Tan

Jollibee Singapore: When your brand is falsely accused

SINGAPORE - When Filipino fast food chain Jollibee announced that it would be opening in Singapore, it was initially greeted with enthusiasm—until a rumour that the chain would only hire Filipinos went viral and incensed Singaporeans.

Leon Liu returns to Ruder Finn Beijing as general manager
Jun 28, 2010
Jane Leung

Leon Liu returns to Ruder Finn Beijing as general manager

BEIJING – Public relations agency Ruder Finn has hired Leon Liu (pictured) as the general manager for its Beijing operation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble