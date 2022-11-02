risk management
Corporate crisis: The new PR norm in China
The sphere and influence of PR has grown to become essential in China, where brands are just one crisis away from losing Gen Z, their stakeholders, credibility and reputation, says Hylink's strategy director.
Five simple questions for Equifax’s CEO
Forget the “sorry”. Were you prepared?
The next Cannes invasion: risk-management experts
As the festival of creativity celebrates fearless work that engages controversy, there will be a growing role for those who handle fallout and debates, writes BlueCurrent Japan MD Tetsuya Honda.
Ruder Finn launches app-based risk management system
The app is touted as a pocket crisis-management manual.
Jollibee Singapore: When your brand is falsely accused
SINGAPORE - When Filipino fast food chain Jollibee announced that it would be opening in Singapore, it was initially greeted with enthusiasm—until a rumour that the chain would only hire Filipinos went viral and incensed Singaporeans.
Leon Liu returns to Ruder Finn Beijing as general manager
BEIJING – Public relations agency Ruder Finn has hired Leon Liu (pictured) as the general manager for its Beijing operation.
