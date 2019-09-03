Search
ride hailing
Sep 3, 2019
Local ride-hailing services in Taiwan blow Uber out of the water
Uber PR’s crisis in Taiwan has led to the swift rise of local taxi services.
May 9, 2017
Potholes in the road ahead for Yangon’s ride-hailing apps
With Uber and Grab having launched trials, plus local players Oway Ride and now Hello Cabs eyeing opportunities in Myanmar, Y&R Yangon’s Milla Chaplin explains why they could be in for a bumpy ride.
