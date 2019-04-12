restaurant

Red Lobster’s largest shareholder talks marketing shift, Asian expansion
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

With new partners, Bangkok-based Thai Union eyes more targeted advertising as it aims to eventually quintuple the Asia footprint of the world’s largest seafood chain.

Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal
Apr 12, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Changi Jewel’s Tiger Street Lab showcases the brand’s local roots to the world, says marketing director Faye Wee.

What's on a restaurant's marketing menu?
Jul 17, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Restaurants are facing stiffer competition in cities across Asia with customer bases that aren't easy to reach on just one platform or two. So what are modern marketing methods of getting diners in the door?

How sushi chain Akindo Sushiro reels in customers
Jul 6, 2016
AdverTimes

Behind the scenes of Japan's biggest conveyor-belt sushi chain and its empirical approach to marketing.

Neuschwansteiner: Beer named after castle courts exclusivity
Jan 16, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Restaurant group Fook Lam Moon (福臨門) has brought Neuschwansteiner Edelmärzen into the Cantonese market via its own gourmet product division, Fook Lam Moon Fine Foods.

M&C Saatchi appointed to relaunch Yee Tung Heen restaurant
Aug 12, 2011
Zahra Kamaruddin

HONG KONG - M&C Saatchi has been selected as the new ad agency for Yee Tung Heen restaurant, following a competitive pitch.

