Red Lobster’s largest shareholder talks marketing shift, Asian expansion
With new partners, Bangkok-based Thai Union eyes more targeted advertising as it aims to eventually quintuple the Asia footprint of the world’s largest seafood chain.
Tiger Beer's first retail space aims glocal
Changi Jewel’s Tiger Street Lab showcases the brand’s local roots to the world, says marketing director Faye Wee.
What's on a restaurant's marketing menu?
Restaurants are facing stiffer competition in cities across Asia with customer bases that aren't easy to reach on just one platform or two. So what are modern marketing methods of getting diners in the door?
How sushi chain Akindo Sushiro reels in customers
Behind the scenes of Japan's biggest conveyor-belt sushi chain and its empirical approach to marketing.
Neuschwansteiner: Beer named after castle courts exclusivity
HONG KONG - Restaurant group Fook Lam Moon (福臨門) has brought Neuschwansteiner Edelmärzen into the Cantonese market via its own gourmet product division, Fook Lam Moon Fine Foods.
M&C Saatchi appointed to relaunch Yee Tung Heen restaurant
HONG KONG - M&C Saatchi has been selected as the new ad agency for Yee Tung Heen restaurant, following a competitive pitch.
