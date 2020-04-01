reputation
The courage to evolve
The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.
Corporate reputation no longer just about financial performance
A new report by Weber Shandwick reveals the changing facets of reputation that lead to increased scrutiny for companies.
‘Informed’ Japanese become more trusting: Edelman
Society is seen becoming more divided, while international trust in 'Brand Japan' increases.
Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief
The winning firm will help the Chinese multinational tech giant overcome recent reputational challenges.
Campaigns don’t shape brands—employees do
Tokyo-based business strategist Steven Bleistein argues that branding is a company leader's responsibility and employee actions are the strongest reflection of what a brand is.
Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?
Charles Lankester, at Ruder Finn Asia, explores the four things the embattled airline could have done to avert what has developed into a massive PR disaster.
