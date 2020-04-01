reputation

The courage to evolve
Apr 1, 2020
David Angelo

The courage to evolve

The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.

Corporate reputation no longer just about financial performance
Feb 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Corporate reputation no longer just about financial performance

A new report by Weber Shandwick reveals the changing facets of reputation that lead to increased scrutiny for companies.

‘Informed’ Japanese become more trusting: Edelman
Feb 27, 2019
David Blecken

‘Informed’ Japanese become more trusting: Edelman

Society is seen becoming more divided, while international trust in 'Brand Japan' increases.

Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief
Jul 24, 2018
Steve Barrett

Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief

The winning firm will help the Chinese multinational tech giant overcome recent reputational challenges.

Campaigns don’t shape brands—employees do
Feb 26, 2018
Steven Bleistein

Campaigns don’t shape brands—employees do

Tokyo-based business strategist Steven Bleistein argues that branding is a company leader's responsibility and employee actions are the strongest reflection of what a brand is.

Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?
Apr 13, 2017
Charles Lankester

Could data and humanity have saved United Airlines?

Charles Lankester, at Ruder Finn Asia, explores the four things the embattled airline could have done to avert what has developed into a massive PR disaster.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia