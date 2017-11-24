religion

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.

Australian lamb ad banned after review
Nov 24, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Australian lamb ad banned after review

An independent reviewer has found "substantial flaw" in an earlier decision that allowed Meat & Livestock Australia's ad to continue running.

The new religious wave in Vietnam and China
Nov 5, 2015
Linh Le

The new religious wave in Vietnam and China

Societal changes are driving a resurgence of religion as people seek ways to anchor themselves amid apparent chaos, write Flamingo's Linh Le.

Burger King shortlists three agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG and Saatchis
May 14, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Burger King shortlists three agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG and Saatchis

SINGAPORE - Burger King is believed to have shortlisted three agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG and Saatchi & Saatchi for its creative business in Singapore.

Mazda hires UP BrandBuzz after seven-way pitch
Jan 11, 2010
Asiya Bakht

Mazda hires UP BrandBuzz after seven-way pitch

SINGAPORE - UP BrandBuzz has won Mazda Motors' creative account after a seven way pitch that involved Iris, Redcard, Kult, Religion and long-time incumbent JWT.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

3 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

6 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

8 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses