Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash
Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.
Australian lamb ad banned after review
An independent reviewer has found "substantial flaw" in an earlier decision that allowed Meat & Livestock Australia's ad to continue running.
The new religious wave in Vietnam and China
Societal changes are driving a resurgence of religion as people seek ways to anchor themselves amid apparent chaos, write Flamingo's Linh Le.
Burger King shortlists three agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG and Saatchis
SINGAPORE - Burger King is believed to have shortlisted three agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG and Saatchi & Saatchi for its creative business in Singapore.
Mazda hires UP BrandBuzz after seven-way pitch
SINGAPORE - UP BrandBuzz has won Mazda Motors' creative account after a seven way pitch that involved Iris, Redcard, Kult, Religion and long-time incumbent JWT.
