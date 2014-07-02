Search
region
20 hours ago
Is regional agency leadership still necessary?
SOUNDING BOARD: More agency networks are replacing APAC CEOs with international-level oversight. What's driving the move? And how important is it, really, for clients and networks to have regional leadership?
Jul 2, 2014
Why social media can never be a regional effort
Social media simply doesn’t lend itself to a one-size-fits-all solution, particularly in a region as diverse as Asia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins