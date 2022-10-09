redress

Why the western approach to sustainability won’t sell in China
Oct 9, 2022
Tiffanie Darke

Why the western approach to sustainability won’t sell in China

When it comes to sustainability strategies, Chinese consumers respond differently than their western counterparts. What makes a greater impact in each market?

Miele holds 'recycling' fashion show to drive 'green' awareness
Jun 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

Miele holds 'recycling' fashion show to drive 'green' awareness

'Forever better with Miele', a fashion show organised by the Hong Kong charity Redress, took place on 16 June at Watermark, Star Ferry Pier in Central. Over 300 guests watched as 15 Hong Kong fashion designers, including Dorian Ho, Johanna Hom, Bonita Cheung, and Cecilia Yau revealed their collection of 'new' garments, all reconstructred using second-hand clothing. The event aimed to raise awareness about textile waste reduction in Hong Kong, PRBrownies was the PR team behind the event.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble