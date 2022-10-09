'Forever better with Miele', a fashion show organised by the Hong Kong charity Redress, took place on 16 June at Watermark, Star Ferry Pier in Central. Over 300 guests watched as 15 Hong Kong fashion designers, including Dorian Ho, Johanna Hom, Bonita Cheung, and Cecilia Yau revealed their collection of 'new' garments, all reconstructred using second-hand clothing. The event aimed to raise awareness about textile waste reduction in Hong Kong, PRBrownies was the PR team behind the event.