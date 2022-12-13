Search
red ant asia
Dec 13, 2022
AOY Insights: Red Ant Asia named ‘Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year’ in Greater China amid bumper trophy haul
Focusing on ‘Generation Now’ through ‘creator-led, commerce-centred partnerships’ between brands and social media’s shining lights reaps rewards.
Jan 22, 2018
This Scandi pop-up wants to show HK a new way to shop
WATCH: The e-commerce platform Skandiastyle is hoping to broker a new dawn for Hong Kong retail with its innovative approach to shopping.
