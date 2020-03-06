reckitt
Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes
The company behind brands like Durex, Lysol and Mucinex brand is restructuring operations to become less siloed and more efficient.
How Reckitt Benkiser cleaned India's toilets to dominate the market
INDIA - For a country that has 88 million flush toilets, spending only US$62 million a year on toilet care products is "not the greatest combination," according to Ian Bell, head of global home care research at Euromonitor.
Reckitt buys into Indian market
INDIA - Reckitt Benckiser has bought Indian company Paras Pharmaceuticals for US$730 million in cash, giving it several high-profile, over-the-counter medicine brands.
Agencies boycott Reckitt Benckiser media pitch in India
NEW DELHI - A bitter fight has erupted between Reckitt and the advertising industry in India over the past month, after the consumer goods company's decision to impose a pitch fee for its media buying business.
