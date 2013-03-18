ratings

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

The media company is reviewing more than 70 responses to its RFP, including current provider Nielsen, expected to conclude in September.

Media buyers see scope for television ratings apps
Mar 18, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Media buyers see scope for television ratings apps

SINGAPORE - Following allegations of corruption in the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) ratings system in India, mobile measurement applications have started to sprout across the region.

CNN leads the race for news viewers: Synovate
Jul 15, 2011
David Seidler

CNN leads the race for news viewers: Synovate

ASIA-PACIFIC - CNN has come out tops in the latest Pan-Asian cross media survey, according to Synovate, the market research firm behind the quarterly statistics.

China’s ad elite on tampering with TV ratings
Aug 4, 2010
Benjamin Li

China’s ad elite on tampering with TV ratings

Media practitioners in China were not surprised by news of TV panel tampering, as reported by People’s Daily earlier this month. But neither are they prepared to accept this as common practice.

