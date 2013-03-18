ratings
NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster
The media company is reviewing more than 70 responses to its RFP, including current provider Nielsen, expected to conclude in September.
Media buyers see scope for television ratings apps
SINGAPORE - Following allegations of corruption in the Television Audience Measurement (TAM) ratings system in India, mobile measurement applications have started to sprout across the region.
CNN leads the race for news viewers: Synovate
ASIA-PACIFIC - CNN has come out tops in the latest Pan-Asian cross media survey, according to Synovate, the market research firm behind the quarterly statistics.
China’s ad elite on tampering with TV ratings
Media practitioners in China were not surprised by news of TV panel tampering, as reported by People’s Daily earlier this month. But neither are they prepared to accept this as common practice.
