ranking
The brands making the best impressions on women in Asia-Pacific
WhatsApp, YouTube and Google all score highly in YouGov's BrandIndex 2020 Women's rankings, alongside strong local brands.
Carmakers and telcos top first ever BrandZ Japan ranking
WPP and Kantar's ranking reveals the uncommonly high value of brand purpose and innovation in Japan, but also highlights an international 'brand equity gap'.
Dentsu Aegis Network tops Recma's 2017 new-business ranking
Havas Media follows in the runner-up spot, with a wins-versus-losses balance of $495 million.
FMCG brand rankings show Asian consumers prefer local brands
According to Kantar Worldpanel's Annual FMCG Brand Footprint study, local players dominated the Asian market in 2015.
Google sites top for online video in Japan in October
TOKYO - Google sites stood out as the the top online video property in Japan in October, according to a ranking by comScore.
Top 1000 Brands country rankings released
HONG KONG – Throughout the summer, Campaign has been charting, reporting and analysing Asia’s Top 1000 Brands. In June we released the region-wide study and each month we’ve drilled down to individual markets with insights and commentary from country-specific experts. For September we’ve opened the gates on eight more markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins