purchasing

Staging effective brand events as pandemic behaviours linger
1 day ago
Tay Ling

Staging effective brand events as pandemic behaviours linger

Truly engaging digital experiences and safe physical events will remain the order to the day for some time to come. Pico's Hong Kong-based VP shares some recent effective examples.

DATA POINTS: Chinese put family first
Mar 13, 2014

DATA POINTS: Chinese put family first

New research from Mintel provides insight into the attitudes and behaviour of consumers young and old in China. The overarching study into Chinese consumers points to a strong desire for work-life balance, and continuing anxiety over issues such as food safety, pollution and health. The study divides consumers into groups based on lifestyle aspirations.

Five things you need to know about purchasing decisions in China vs. the US
Sep 2, 2010
Staff Reporters

Five things you need to know about purchasing decisions in China vs. the US

Kitty Lun Chan, chairman and CEO of Lowe China, shares the agency's research on how different forms of media impacts consumers' behaviour in the US and China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

3 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

6 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Cathay Pacific tries to give vaccination rates a shot in the arm

10 Cathay Pacific tries to give vaccination rates a shot in the arm