purchasing
Staging effective brand events as pandemic behaviours linger
Truly engaging digital experiences and safe physical events will remain the order to the day for some time to come. Pico's Hong Kong-based VP shares some recent effective examples.
DATA POINTS: Chinese put family first
New research from Mintel provides insight into the attitudes and behaviour of consumers young and old in China. The overarching study into Chinese consumers points to a strong desire for work-life balance, and continuing anxiety over issues such as food safety, pollution and health. The study divides consumers into groups based on lifestyle aspirations.
Five things you need to know about purchasing decisions in China vs. the US
Kitty Lun Chan, chairman and CEO of Lowe China, shares the agency's research on how different forms of media impacts consumers' behaviour in the US and China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins