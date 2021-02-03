purchase journey

Don't waste your tears on the death of the purchase journey
Feb 3, 2021
Debbie Ellison

Don't waste your tears on the death of the purchase journey

The gap between inspiration and purchase is fast closing shut. It's time for retailers to respond with a holistic approach.

Connected shoppers: Research underscores behaviour gap between China, rest of world
Oct 9, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

Connected shoppers: Research underscores behaviour gap between China, rest of world

ASIA-PACIFIC - It's well documented that people in Asia, and China in particular, are more attached to the internet and more enamoured with online shopping than their counterparts elsewhere. But fresh research from Geometry Global pins some eye-popping numbers on just how vast those differences are.

