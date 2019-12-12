pubmatic news
A blueprint for in-app advertising success in Japan
Concerns over inventory quality are main factor in preventing media buyers from buying in-app inventory programmatically, with 51% citing brand safety concerns and 48% citing ad fraud, says a PubMatic X Digital InFact survey
PMPs in the era of new age programmatic
While OMPs are still obvious channels to delivering programmatic campaigns, private auction deals are fast gaining traction. What are the private auction deals available in the market right now?
How to buy programmatic in Japan?
With Tokyo 2020 just around the corner, how should advertisers make the most of their programmatic buck in Japan's unique digital landscape?
The mobile screen comes into sharper focus for marketers
Is the future of advertising going to be programmatic and mobile? For Asia, the answer is a resounding yes, says Joelle Siew, senior manager, advertiser solutions at PubMatic Singapore.
Digital advertising: A hotbed for machine learning
It's not just a matter of data analytics, machine learning has major implications for revenue and ROI as well.
How a DSP can increase win-rates through multi-bid
For a DSP, increasing win-rate is more than just a short-term ROI benefit.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins