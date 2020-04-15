Search
pubmatic highlight
PROMOTED
Apr 15, 2020
Are we at the start of a CTV boom in APAC?
A Forrester study predicts significant ad spend growth in video over the next 12 months.
PROMOTED
Dec 20, 2019
What’s next for India’s digital advertising landscape?
Out-of-home, TV, online video are expected to move towards programmatic in 2020. There’d also be more industry-wide alliances.
PROMOTED
Mar 6, 2018
PubMatic’s ‘two big steps’ on transparency, and what’s next
Programmatic pioneers weigh in on industry trends and future endeavours.
PROMOTED
Jan 2, 2018
Wrapper solutions: Open versus closed
A look into the pros and cons of each programmatic strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins