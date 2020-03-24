psychology

What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis
Mar 24, 2020
Patrick Fagan

What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis

Businesses can harness behavioural science to help combat coronavirus' commercial implications.

Do you relate? The psychology of social sharing
May 7, 2019
Amy Snelling

Do you relate? The psychology of social sharing

Understanding the science behind what compels people to share can lead to new ways of thinking about content.

The pratfall effect
Aug 9, 2018
Richard Shotton

The pratfall effect

Book excerpt: How flaws make a brand more appealing.

Power of persuasion: How to use psychology at events
Dec 11, 2017
Andrew Mccorkell

Power of persuasion: How to use psychology at events

Emotions are important to the primitive part of brain and force it to react. Without emotion, we can’t motivate our audience.

Advertising: Harder than brain surgery or rocket science, and more important
Oct 7, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Advertising: Harder than brain surgery or rocket science, and more important

In this latest installment of 'Unobvious Observations', Adam Ferrier proves he is a true believer in the power of advertising and wonders why its practitioners don't put serious effort into truly understanding the craft.

Unobvious Observations: Psychology 101
Jul 13, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Unobvious Observations: Psychology 101

Five psychological experiments every marketer should know.

