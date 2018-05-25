Search
programmatic advertising
2 hours ago
Third of brands to boost programmatic DOOH spend in next 18 months
Survey was conducted among 1,200 advertisers and agencies.
May 25, 2018
Accenture faces 'conflict of interest' questions over buying programmatic and auditing media
Media consulting firms and media agencies charge that Accenture's launch of a programmatic media planning and buying unit presents a "clear conflict" of interest.
Jul 14, 2017
The potential to fight ad fraud with blockchain
As advertisers struggle to prevent digital ad fraud, blockchain technology holds promise, but still more in theory than practical terms
Jun 16, 2017
Q&A with Rahul Vasudev of MediaMath
MediaMath's APAC MD spoke to us about the company's value proposition, its approach to ensuring a healthy ecosystem and where the industry is heading.
