programmatic advertising

Third of brands to boost programmatic DOOH spend in next 18 months
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Survey was conducted among 1,200 advertisers and agencies.

Accenture faces 'conflict of interest' questions over buying programmatic and auditing media
May 25, 2018
Gideon Spanier

Media consulting firms and media agencies charge that Accenture's launch of a programmatic media planning and buying unit presents a "clear conflict" of interest.

The potential to fight ad fraud with blockchain
Jul 14, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

As advertisers struggle to prevent digital ad fraud, blockchain technology holds promise, but still more in theory than practical terms

Q&A with Rahul Vasudev of MediaMath
Jun 16, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

MediaMath's APAC MD spoke to us about the company's value proposition, its approach to ensuring a healthy ecosystem and where the industry is heading.

