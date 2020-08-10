Search
proctor and gamble
Aug 10, 2020
P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years
The $575 million extra, to $7.33 billion, is the first annual boost since 2016.
Jul 26, 2019
P&G not interested in marrying into one ad holding company
Unlike rival Unilever, the FMCG giant will continue to have relationships directly with agencies.
Aug 6, 2018
Pantene: Look at these beautiful humans
The shampoo brand features a series of transgender Thai people in a new campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins