procter gamble

P&G's Marc Pritchard promises further belt-tightening in marketing and media
Dec 5, 2019
Sara Spary

Chief brand officer said company would continue to drive efficiencies across agency fees, production costs and media spend.

How brands can be smarter with data science
Jul 9, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

How brands can be smarter with data science

Data science is becoming an increasingly critical weapon for brands to safeguard their future. But to use it effectively requires a sea change in the structure and thinking of an organisation. Are brands aware — and ready — for the scale of the investment?

