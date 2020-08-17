pro bono

No job prospects, no problem. Young PR pros launch Empath Worldwide
Aug 17, 2020
Diana Bradley

The pro bono firm has nearly 40 team members and more than a dozen clients.

OPINION: The brand of giving
Sep 24, 2012
Jaid Hulsbosch

Agencies should relish the chance to do pro-bono work for organisations that give back to the community, and those organisations should not fear that looking 'too professional' will jeopardise funding, writes Jaid Hulsbosch, director at Hulsbosch–Communication by Design.

Greenpeace plants 'disposable forest' in Beijing in new campaign
Dec 20, 2010
Jin Bo

To call attention to the urgent need for forest conservation in China, Greenpeace and Ogilvy Beijing have teamed up to plant an eye-catching 'chopstick forest,' which will be on display outside The Place, a popular shopping center in Beijing, from 18 to 20 December.

MS&L promotes CIS environmental initiative on pro bono basis
Aug 16, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

SINGAPORE - MS&L Singapore has been appointed the official communications partner for the non-profit organisation, Conservation International Singapore (CIS), on a pro bono basis.

Pro bono campaigns offer fulfilling work for agencies, but should they work for free?
Jun 15, 2010
Anita Davis

With an abundance of nonprofit organisations, from women's rights in China, to clean air in Cambodia, Asia's ad agencies have the opportunity to create some of the most socially meaningful advertising and marketing campaigns worldwide.

