The jury of the 58th annual World Press Photo Contest has selected an image by Danish photographer Mads Nissen as the World Press Photo of the Year 2014. The winning picture is part of a larger project by Nissen called “Homophobia in Russia” and the photo also won 1st Prize in the Contemporary Issues category. Six Chinese photographers were among the winners of the 2015 contest, which drew entries from around the world: 97,912 images were submitted by 5,692 press photographers, photojournalists, and documentary photographers from 131 countries. The jury gave prizes in eight themed categories to 42 photographers of 17 nationalities from: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, Eritrea, France, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. Discover all of the winners and the awarded photos at www.worldpressphoto.org/awards/2015.