Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.
The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.
Why we should all care about the decline of press freedom
The backslide in press freedom that we are seeing across the region has broad consequences. And as marketing and communication professionals, you should care about it.
Cannes Press: A single Gold for Asia
CANNES - Colenso BBDO Auckland won the region's only Gold Lion in the Press category Monday night at Cannes 2015.
World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs
The jury of the 58th annual World Press Photo Contest has selected an image by Danish photographer Mads Nissen as the World Press Photo of the Year 2014. The winning picture is part of a larger project by Nissen called “Homophobia in Russia” and the photo also won 1st Prize in the Contemporary Issues category. Six Chinese photographers were among the winners of the 2015 contest, which drew entries from around the world: 97,912 images were submitted by 5,692 press photographers, photojournalists, and documentary photographers from 131 countries. The jury gave prizes in eight themed categories to 42 photographers of 17 nationalities from: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, Eritrea, France, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. Discover all of the winners and the awarded photos at www.worldpressphoto.org/awards/2015.
Winery's campaign shows extreme geology behind its vineyard
A new press and in-store campaign for Wynns Coonawarra Estate dramatically illustrates the geologic and climatological events that formed the winery's terroir, including multiple ice ages, prehistoric oceans and 'aeons of blazing sunshine'. The campaign by DDB Melbourne, titled 'It's all a matter or time', debuted August 1. See below for credit list.
