press

Australian Associated Press to close by end of June
Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australian Associated Press to close by end of June

The Australian news wire service has provided content to news publishers and broadcasters for the past 85 years.

The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
Nov 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'

EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.

Why we should all care about the decline of press freedom
Sep 7, 2018
Joseph Barratt

Why we should all care about the decline of press freedom

The backslide in press freedom that we are seeing across the region has broad consequences. And as marketing and communication professionals, you should care about it.

Cannes Press: A single Gold for Asia
Jun 23, 2015
Matthew Miller

Cannes Press: A single Gold for Asia

CANNES - Colenso BBDO Auckland won the region's only Gold Lion in the Press category Monday night at Cannes 2015.

World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs
Feb 16, 2015
Nikki Wicks

World Press Photo of the Year 2014: A selection of the winning photographs

The jury of the 58th annual World Press Photo Contest has selected an image by Danish photographer Mads Nissen as the World Press Photo of the Year 2014. The winning picture is part of a larger project by Nissen called “Homophobia in Russia” and the photo also won 1st Prize in the Contemporary Issues category. Six Chinese photographers were among the winners of the 2015 contest, which drew entries from around the world: 97,912 images were submitted by 5,692 press photographers, photojournalists, and documentary photographers from 131 countries. The jury gave prizes in eight themed categories to 42 photographers of 17 nationalities from: Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Denmark, Eritrea, France, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. Discover all of the winners and the awarded photos at www.worldpressphoto.org/awards/2015.

Winery's campaign shows extreme geology behind its vineyard
Aug 9, 2013

Winery's campaign shows extreme geology behind its vineyard

A new press and in-store campaign for Wynns Coonawarra Estate dramatically illustrates the geologic and climatological events that formed the winery's terroir, including multiple ice ages, prehistoric oceans and 'aeons of blazing sunshine'. The campaign by DDB Melbourne, titled 'It's all a matter or time', debuted August 1. See below for credit list.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia