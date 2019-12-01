premier league

Guardian's David Pemsel resigns as Premier League CEO before he starts
Dec 1, 2019
Ben Bold

Guardian's David Pemsel resigns as Premier League CEO before he starts

Anna Bateson takes over as interim Guardian CEO.

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Oct 21, 2019
Arvind Hickman

Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'

Launch follows ugly scenes in Sofia this week, where players were subjected to racist abuse.

Premier League begins hunt for global media agency
Jul 29, 2016
Omar Oakes

Premier League begins hunt for global media agency

Move follows new brand identity after the league parted ways with Barclays

FA looks to Budweiser for global FA Cup drive
Jun 15, 2011
John Reynolds

FA looks to Budweiser for global FA Cup drive

GLOBAL - The Football Association (FA) is looking to use a new sponsorship deal with Budweiser to promote the FA Cup globally, taking on internationally popular competitions such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China
Sep 9, 2010
Staff Reporters

Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China

BEIJING – Youku, a video-sharing website based in Beijing, has cemented the rights to broadcast the British Premier League 2010/ 11 football season in China.

Live Issue... SingTel keeps its eye on the pay-TV ball
Jan 15, 2010
Stephanie Wang

Live Issue... SingTel keeps its eye on the pay-TV ball

Barclays Premier League (BPL) deal heralds a new era and increased rivalry in the Singaporean market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia