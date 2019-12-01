premier league
Guardian's David Pemsel resigns as Premier League CEO before he starts
Anna Bateson takes over as interim Guardian CEO.
Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Launch follows ugly scenes in Sofia this week, where players were subjected to racist abuse.
Premier League begins hunt for global media agency
Move follows new brand identity after the league parted ways with Barclays
FA looks to Budweiser for global FA Cup drive
GLOBAL - The Football Association (FA) is looking to use a new sponsorship deal with Budweiser to promote the FA Cup globally, taking on internationally popular competitions such as the Premier League and the Champions League.
Youku to broadcast Premier League live in China
BEIJING – Youku, a video-sharing website based in Beijing, has cemented the rights to broadcast the British Premier League 2010/ 11 football season in China.
Live Issue... SingTel keeps its eye on the pay-TV ball
Barclays Premier League (BPL) deal heralds a new era and increased rivalry in the Singaporean market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins