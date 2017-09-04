Search
pregnancy
2 days ago
My boss restricted my progression after pregnancy
Untold Stories: A woman recalls her experience of facing unfair treatment at work during and after pregnancy.
Sep 4, 2017
Advertising versus pregnancy: Which has to give?
Women working in agencies can face difficult choices when they get pregnant. Publicis' Jacqueline Lam graciously shares her experience.
Jul 27, 2017
How China's two-child policy is affecting mothers' spending habits
GroupM's study looks into the media consumption and spending behaviours of expectant mothers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins