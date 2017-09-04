pregnancy

My boss restricted my progression after pregnancy
2 days ago
Anonymous

My boss restricted my progression after pregnancy

Untold Stories: A woman recalls her experience of facing unfair treatment at work during and after pregnancy.

Advertising versus pregnancy: Which has to give?
Sep 4, 2017
Jacqueline Lam

Advertising versus pregnancy: Which has to give?

Women working in agencies can face difficult choices when they get pregnant. Publicis' Jacqueline Lam graciously shares her experience.

How China's two-child policy is affecting mothers' spending habits
Jul 27, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

How China's two-child policy is affecting mothers' spending habits

GroupM's study looks into the media consumption and spending behaviours of expectant mothers.

