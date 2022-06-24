Search
Jun 24, 2022
PR Lions again dominated by creative firms, Edelman wins Bronze
Edelman won its metal for National Grid’s Green Light Signal campaign in the UK. It also won in the Creative Data and Media categories, and Prime Weber Shandwick won Bronze in the Direct category.
Jun 22, 2022
Cannes PR Lions shortlist revealed
Global PR agencies including Edelman and Ketchum have received multiple nominations in the PR Lions shortlist, alongside work from smaller PR shops.
