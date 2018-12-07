poverty

Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo among brands uniting for UN Global Goals
22 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Brands and businesses are donating space on corporate HQs to carry giant sticky notes.

Here's the 'purpose' Asia really wants brands to serve: Kantar
Dec 7, 2018
Olivia Parker

When well-meaning campaigns and initiatives filter down from global headquarters they can end up meaning little to local markets. A new Kantar survey explores the issues people really care about in the region.

Havas helps to put a human face on world's poorest
Jul 6, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Fund for Peace's The Bottom 100 campaign turns the spotlight on the world's poorest.

