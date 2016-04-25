portfolio
How to make your digital design portfolio stand out, according to a chief creative officer.
I reviewed hundreds of portfolios in one week. Nine things stood out.
5 portfolio management mistakes brand managers don’t know they’re making
From the risks of discounting to the risks of psychological price thresholds, the authors outline five pitfalls brands should avoid when it comes to managing product portfolios.
Portfolio Night: Beijing and Shanghai
Ogilvy & Mather China held IHAVEANIDEA’s annual Portfolio Night, the world’s largest simultaneous creative portfolio review, on May 22 in Beijing and Shanghai, joined by 24 participating cities around the globe. Nearly 150 participants from all over China came to meet with creative directors from the agencies including O&M, JWT, Leo Burnett, BBDO and many others to network, get professional tips—and get recruited.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Just-launched Portfolio site connects marketers, agencies
HONG KONG - Campaign Asia-Pacific has launched Portfolio, an online showcase for agencies to display their work and for brand marketers to explore their agency options.
Strong Chinese brands outperform stock market by 11.4%: Millward Brown
BEIJING - An analysis of the third annual BrandZ Top 50 Most Valuable Chinese Brands as a 'stock portfolio' shows that it consistently outperforms the MSCI China stock market index over the past two years, according to Millward Brown.
ihaveanidea's Portfolio Night 10 in Beijing and Shanghai
43 senior creatives from 19 agencies took part in the annual portfolio review event hosted by Ogilvy & Mather, with the agency offering nine paid internships on the spot after meeting with more than 140 students. Happening in 18 cities worldwide, the China events were the first to kick off Portfolio Night 10. Each candidate received 45 minutes of undivided attention from three senior creatives.
