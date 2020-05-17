pmi
'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.
Cannes Lions slammed for placing Philip Morris on Good Track
Company has its own space and programme of events at festival.
Why PMI is doubling down on wooing Cannes
From Wyclef Jean to Cindy Gallop to its massive beach house, the tobacco company really, really wants to tap the creative community to help it give the cigarette alternatives story consumer traction.
PMI focuses on design to power new phase for Iqos brand
Health claims stand alongside talk of beauty and "harmonious texture" at a global product launch in Tokyo.
'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris
Salzman believes leaving Havas to be global head of comms for a tobacco company was the "chance of a lifetime". She might even convince you.
BAT takes to TV to reframe the image of smoking
The tobacco firm treads a similar path to Japan Tobacco with a corporate branding message touting a future in which smokers and non-smokers live in harmony.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins