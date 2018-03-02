pay audit

Ban salary history questions to help close the gender pay gap
2 days ago
Kate Waters

Ban salary history questions to help close the gender pay gap

It is estimated that it will take another 30 years for women to reach pay parity with men, writes the director of client strategy and planning at ITV and WACL president in the UK.

WPP survey reveals gender pay gap at UK agencies
Mar 2, 2018
Emily Tan

WPP survey reveals gender pay gap at UK agencies

Gender Pay Gap report on WPP's UK agencies cites JWT as having the worst pay divide between men and women, while Kantar's gap is smallest.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

3 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

5 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

6 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer

10 Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer