Agency salary spreadsheet creator: Lack of minority leadership 'tough to see'
Cole Habersham shares early trends from the viral Google Doc home to agency staff pay from all over the world.
Why not pay creatives more than the ECD?
Why do we penalise those who are brilliant at being creative but not interested in the next step?
Businesses need to wake up to gender parity realities
Research to dig into your employees' attitudes and experiences, including inevitable local nuances, is a good place to start, writes Kantar's regional CEO.
Social media is the future of mobile payments in China
Mobile payment success in China has and will be linked to social-media integration. Providers best positioned to act on transactional data will emerge ahead, says research consultant Zennon Kapron.
Salaries: Comms pros in Australia, Singapore make more
Latest study from Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia also shows more businesses accept flexible working.
Tap-to-pay ads top list of 2015 trends for digital marketing
Rujul Patel of Amobee ticks off 10 trends that will impact companies’ technology agendas in the coming year.
