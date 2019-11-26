pay

Agency salary spreadsheet creator: Lack of minority leadership 'tough to see'
Nov 26, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Agency salary spreadsheet creator: Lack of minority leadership 'tough to see'

Cole Habersham shares early trends from the viral Google Doc home to agency staff pay from all over the world.

Why not pay creatives more than the ECD?
Nov 12, 2019
Ben da Costa

Why not pay creatives more than the ECD?

Why do we penalise those who are brilliant at being creative but not interested in the next step?

Businesses need to wake up to gender parity realities
Oct 17, 2017
Adrian Gonzalez

Businesses need to wake up to gender parity realities

Research to dig into your employees' attitudes and experiences, including inevitable local nuances, is a good place to start, writes Kantar's regional CEO.

Social media is the future of mobile payments in China
Aug 31, 2017
Zennon Kapron

Social media is the future of mobile payments in China

Mobile payment success in China has and will be linked to social-media integration. Providers best positioned to act on transactional data will emerge ahead, says research consultant Zennon Kapron.

Salaries: Comms pros in Australia, Singapore make more
Feb 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Salaries: Comms pros in Australia, Singapore make more

Latest study from Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia also shows more businesses accept flexible working.

Tap-to-pay ads top list of 2015 trends for digital marketing
Jan 9, 2015
Rujul Patel

Tap-to-pay ads top list of 2015 trends for digital marketing

Rujul Patel of Amobee ticks off 10 trends that will impact companies’ technology agendas in the coming year.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia