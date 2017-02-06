participation brand index

Post pandemic, are brands being forgotten?
1 day ago
Ben Essen

Post pandemic, are brands being forgotten?

The latest Participation Brand Index from Iris reveals a crisis in how brands are thought of by consumers.

Thai consumers eager to participate, Aussies most jaded: Iris
Feb 6, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Thai consumers eager to participate, Aussies most jaded: Iris

Thai consumers emerged as the most willing to play along with brands, but good luck getting Australian consumers to engage, according to new participation research from Iris.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

3 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

4 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

7 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

8 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

9 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

10 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands