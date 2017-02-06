Search
participation brand index
1 day ago
Post pandemic, are brands being forgotten?
The latest Participation Brand Index from Iris reveals a crisis in how brands are thought of by consumers.
Feb 6, 2017
Thai consumers eager to participate, Aussies most jaded: Iris
Thai consumers emerged as the most willing to play along with brands, but good luck getting Australian consumers to engage, according to new participation research from Iris.
