parenting

How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers
16 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers

Millennial mothers in Asia are voicing their needs, accomplishments and worries unlike any previous generation. Yet brands are not sensibly tapping into this group.

Family life has changed. How are ads adapting?
Aug 27, 2018
Miriam Rayman

Family life has changed. How are ads adapting?

The home hub and how it fits in with our work lives is undergoing a shift that reflects changing attitudes. We take a look at how brands are responding to this in recent ad campaigns.

The Asian Parent launches 'mumfluencer' network
Sep 11, 2017
Olivia Parker

The Asian Parent launches 'mumfluencer' network

Southeast Asia's largest parenting website has collected a group of 100 with a user reach of 6.1 million.

New dads get brutally honest in Aussie campaign on fatherhood
Sep 6, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

New dads get brutally honest in Aussie campaign on fatherhood

J. Walter Thompson and Beyondblue use comedy to talk about the challenges of fatherhood.

Wyeth's centennial campaign traces evolution of Chinese parenting
Aug 3, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Wyeth's centennial campaign traces evolution of Chinese parenting

SHANGHAI - Wyeth Nutrition is marking its centennial in China with a focus on the changes in contemporary parenting lifestyles, based on true tales.

'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role
Jun 27, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role

SHANGHAI - This past year has provided several reasons for marketers to adjust their previous perceptions of Chinese mothers as women of the post-'90s and -'80s generations reach child-bearing age. Along with China's latest relaxation of its one-child policy, this will only help drive the maternity-products and babycare industries.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Agency of the Year 2021

2 Agency of the Year shortlists released

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

4 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

5 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

6 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

7 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

9 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu

10 40 Under 40 2021: Prantik Mazumdar, Dentsu