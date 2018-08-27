parenting
How brands are failing to connect with millennial mothers
Millennial mothers in Asia are voicing their needs, accomplishments and worries unlike any previous generation. Yet brands are not sensibly tapping into this group.
Family life has changed. How are ads adapting?
The home hub and how it fits in with our work lives is undergoing a shift that reflects changing attitudes. We take a look at how brands are responding to this in recent ad campaigns.
The Asian Parent launches 'mumfluencer' network
Southeast Asia's largest parenting website has collected a group of 100 with a user reach of 6.1 million.
New dads get brutally honest in Aussie campaign on fatherhood
J. Walter Thompson and Beyondblue use comedy to talk about the challenges of fatherhood.
Wyeth's centennial campaign traces evolution of Chinese parenting
SHANGHAI - Wyeth Nutrition is marking its centennial in China with a focus on the changes in contemporary parenting lifestyles, based on true tales.
'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role
SHANGHAI - This past year has provided several reasons for marketers to adjust their previous perceptions of Chinese mothers as women of the post-'90s and -'80s generations reach child-bearing age. Along with China's latest relaxation of its one-child policy, this will only help drive the maternity-products and babycare industries.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins