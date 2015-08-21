paid

Omnicom launches omniearnedID analytics platform
2 days ago
Aleda Stam

Omnicom launches omniearnedID analytics platform

It’s designed to validate the impact of earned media on brand sales.

POE is dead. Long live PPP!
Aug 21, 2015
Triveni Rajagopal

POE is dead. Long live PPP!

The POE (paid, owned, earned) model no longer fits today's reality, according to Unilever digital marketer Triveni Rajagopal, who advocates a PPP (paid, paid, paid) approach.

HK free newspapers make no big impact on readership of paid titles
Sep 27, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HK free newspapers make no big impact on readership of paid titles

HONG KONG - Newspaper readership in Hong Kong has hit a 10-year high. An increasing number of free papers in the territory has not taken readers from paid titles, according to a GroupM survey.

Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?
Sep 15, 2011
Emily Tan

Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?

PETALING JAYA – One of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers, The Malay Mail, announced yesterday that it would be moving from a free afternoon paper to a paid morning title. But will the new business model work?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

3 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

4 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

10 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer