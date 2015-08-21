Search
Omnicom launches omniearnedID analytics platform
It’s designed to validate the impact of earned media on brand sales.
Aug 21, 2015
POE is dead. Long live PPP!
The POE (paid, owned, earned) model no longer fits today's reality, according to Unilever digital marketer Triveni Rajagopal, who advocates a PPP (paid, paid, paid) approach.
Sep 27, 2011
HK free newspapers make no big impact on readership of paid titles
HONG KONG - Newspaper readership in Hong Kong has hit a 10-year high. An increasing number of free papers in the territory has not taken readers from paid titles, according to a GroupM survey.
Sep 15, 2011
Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?
PETALING JAYA – One of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers, The Malay Mail, announced yesterday that it would be moving from a free afternoon paper to a paid morning title. But will the new business model work?
