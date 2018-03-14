outsourcing
Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer
CMO Rajashree R. explains how Tata Consultancy Services' inhouse team is breaking away from stereotypical B2B imagery of buildings, servers and people, to focus on aspiration and human connection.
Who’s eating your lunch?
As the discussion around consulting firms’ role in marketing continues to froth, the argument that “consultants can’t create anything” may carry less weight than agencies think.
Agencies divided on in-house production vs outsourcing
Technological evolution means companies have to decide whether to produce their own work or outsource to specialists.
CEOs who fail to invest in social CRM are missing out: Ovum
MELBOURNE - Research firm Ovum has found that many CEOs and senior executives fail to see how social media adds value to their overall strategy, potentially causing them to fall behind.
Virgin Money Australia sends creative offshore to Beattie McGuinness Bungay
SYDNEY - The high Australian dollar and a wound-up incumbent agency has led Virgin Money Australia to shift its US$3.7 million creative account to London-based Beattie McGuinness Bungay.
