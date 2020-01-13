outdoor media
The digitalisation of outdoor advertising
Data allows marketers to tease out previously unclear connections between different ‘nodes’ in a marketing ecosystem, in turn giving rise to new forms of marketing.
Cindy Yan Chan: the evolution of outdoor advertising in China
The CSO and CIO of Focus Media on the challenges facing outdoor media in China.
The transformation of Focus Media
China’s market leader in scene media has a new set of tools for their trade.
Posterscope appoints senior managers for Singapore
SINGAPORE – Posterscope has appointed Danna Pusta as general manager of client service and Agnes Tan as buying manager to boost its staff strength and operations in Singapore.
MediaCorp appoints Thomas Ang to head out-of-home media in Singapore
SINGAPORE - MediaCorp has appointed Thomas Ang, former managing director of EC-Ad Media, as its head of out-of-home media with immediate effect.
