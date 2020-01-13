outdoor media

Posterscope appoints senior managers for Singapore
Jun 18, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE – Posterscope has appointed Danna Pusta as general manager of client service and Agnes Tan as buying manager to boost its staff strength and operations in Singapore.

MediaCorp appoints Thomas Ang to head out-of-home media in Singapore
Jan 19, 2010
Kenny Lim

SINGAPORE - MediaCorp has appointed Thomas Ang, former managing director of EC-Ad Media, as its head of out-of-home media with immediate effect.

