1 day ago
Havas debuts Havas Consumer Health targeting OTC health and wellness brands
Dan Weaden will serve as CEO of Havas Consumer Health, with Paul Kinsella stepping in as chief commercial officer.
Feb 26, 2014
Supplements: Health-conscious Asians drive sector
SECTOR STUDY: Greater awareness of the need for preventative health measures, the effects of pollution and aging populations are increasing demand for vitamins and supplements.
May 19, 2011
Publicis Indonesia wins Tempo account
JAKARTA - Tempo, one of Indonesia's largest OTC producers, has selected Publicis as its creative agency for a number of its major brands.
Apr 6, 2011
Euro RSCG Indonesia adds Kalbe’s Hydro business
JAKARTA – Kalbe Farma has named Euro RSCG Indonesia as agency-of-record on its Fatigon Hydro-RTD Coconut Water beverage after a competitive pitch.
