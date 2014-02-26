otc

Havas debuts Havas Consumer Health targeting OTC health and wellness brands
1 day ago
Lecia Bushak

Dan Weaden will serve as CEO of Havas Consumer Health, with Paul Kinsella stepping in as chief commercial officer.

Supplements: Health-conscious Asians drive sector
Feb 26, 2014
Racheal Lee

SECTOR STUDY: Greater awareness of the need for preventative health measures, the effects of pollution and aging populations are increasing demand for vitamins and supplements.

Publicis Indonesia wins Tempo account
May 19, 2011
Unknown Unknown

JAKARTA - Tempo, one of Indonesia's largest OTC producers, has selected Publicis as its creative agency for a number of its major brands.

Euro RSCG Indonesia adds Kalbe’s Hydro business
Apr 6, 2011
Unknown Unknown

JAKARTA – Kalbe Farma has named Euro RSCG Indonesia as agency-of-record on its Fatigon Hydro-RTD Coconut Water beverage after a competitive pitch.

