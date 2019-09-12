oracle
The communication problem in the communications industry
In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.
Event retrospective: How the industry has evolved
From the flamboyant ‘90s to the digital metamorphosis of recent years.
Tech talk: Mobile targeting, programmatic video, more
Our latest adtech and martech roundup briefs you on news from SpotX, Mobilewalla, Oracle, AdAsia and Withfluence.
Challenging times ahead for CMOs: Oracle survey
Marketers need more support as they transition from marketing and campaign management, to an era of customer experience, according to an Oracle survey.
Photos: Oracle's Cannes 'Sunset Soiree'
On Tuesday, Oracle hosted a Sunset Soiree at the rooftop of the JW Marriott at Cannes.
Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle
Kevin Akeroyd, GM & SVP of Oracle Marketing Cloud, speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific at Cannes about getting the fundamentals of data correct, before AI comes into the picture.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins