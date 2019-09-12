oracle

The communication problem in the communications industry
Sep 12, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The communication problem in the communications industry

In-house comms heads open up about how PR agencies should communicate more effectively with them.

Event retrospective: How the industry has evolved
Feb 7, 2018
Megan Gell

Event retrospective: How the industry has evolved

From the flamboyant ‘90s to the digital metamorphosis of recent years.

Tech talk: Mobile targeting, programmatic video, more
Feb 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Tech talk: Mobile targeting, programmatic video, more

Our latest adtech and martech roundup briefs you on news from SpotX, Mobilewalla, Oracle, AdAsia and Withfluence.

Challenging times ahead for CMOs: Oracle survey
Nov 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Challenging times ahead for CMOs: Oracle survey

Marketers need more support as they transition from marketing and campaign management, to an era of customer experience, according to an Oracle survey.

Photos: Oracle's Cannes 'Sunset Soiree'
Jun 22, 2016
Gabey Goh

Photos: Oracle's Cannes 'Sunset Soiree'

On Tuesday, Oracle hosted a Sunset Soiree at the rooftop of the JW Marriott at Cannes.

Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle
Jun 21, 2016
Gabey Goh

Before dreaming about AI, get fundamentals right: Oracle

Kevin Akeroyd, GM & SVP of Oracle Marketing Cloud, speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific at Cannes about getting the fundamentals of data correct, before AI comes into the picture.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia