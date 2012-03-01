online video advertising

US-based Adotube enters India and Singapore
Mar 1, 2012
Staff Reporters

US-based Adotube enters India and Singapore

NEW YORK - Adotube, an in-stream video advertising company owned by Exponential, has launched five new offices in Singapore, Mumbai, Toronto, London and Dubai. The video advertising platform has also made senior hires to run these offices, increasing its headcount by 25 per cent from last year.

