online video advertising
3 days ago
Advertisers expect to spend more on DOOH, podcasts, product placement: Kantar
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Those categories, as well as TV streaming, are set to see the biggest increases in spend in 2022, according to a new report from Kantar.
Mar 1, 2012
US-based Adotube enters India and Singapore
NEW YORK - Adotube, an in-stream video advertising company owned by Exponential, has launched five new offices in Singapore, Mumbai, Toronto, London and Dubai. The video advertising platform has also made senior hires to run these offices, increasing its headcount by 25 per cent from last year.
