online sales

The 11.11 Debrief: Key retail trends driving 2015
Nov 27, 2014
Florian Pihs

Headline numbers for this year’s Single’s Day sales further gild China’s throne as the world's largest e-commerce market. SapientNitro's Florian Pihs explores key trends and how brands can benefit and try to climb into the king's seat themselves through e-commerce in 2015.

Shoppers research FMCG online before buying
Apr 2, 2009
Anita Davis

ASIA-PACIFIC - Fifty-five per cent of shoppers research their purchases before buying, a recent survey by Synovate and Microsoft Advertising finds, and much of this browsing is done for FMCG.

Pixel Media signs HKEJ deal
Oct 15, 2008
Anita Davis

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Economic Journal has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online ad sales network, charging the company with all advertising sales of its HKEJ.com homepage.

