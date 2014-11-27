online sales
Returning to branding in the post-pandemic era: Focus Media’s Cindy Yan Chan
The unprecedented growth of e-commerce shows no sign of slowing — but how can brands make sure they stand out in such a saturated market? We spoke with Focus Media’s chief strategy officer, Cindy Yan Chan, about how traditional branding can complement digital marketing and foster consumer confidence.
The 11.11 Debrief: Key retail trends driving 2015
Headline numbers for this year’s Single’s Day sales further gild China’s throne as the world's largest e-commerce market. SapientNitro's Florian Pihs explores key trends and how brands can benefit and try to climb into the king's seat themselves through e-commerce in 2015.
Shoppers research FMCG online before buying
ASIA-PACIFIC - Fifty-five per cent of shoppers research their purchases before buying, a recent survey by Synovate and Microsoft Advertising finds, and much of this browsing is done for FMCG.
Pixel Media signs HKEJ deal
HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Economic Journal has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online ad sales network, charging the company with all advertising sales of its HKEJ.com homepage.
