Aug 17, 2020
Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
Nov 14, 2018
Lazada Singapore CMO on merging live experiences with online events
Jason Huan, chief marketing officer for Lazada Singapore, opens up about the aggressive online events space and effectively engaging with consumers and brands.
