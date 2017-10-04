old

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.

How bad is ageism in adland?
Oct 4, 2017
Rick Boost

How bad is ageism in adland?

We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?

How older marketers stay relevant
Sep 22, 2017
Maneesh Sah

How older marketers stay relevant

An activist mindset will help older marketers adapt to changing times says the author of "A New Marketer".

The old refrain: stereotypes about ageing employees
Sep 18, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

The old refrain: stereotypes about ageing employees

Are older workers really as technologically inept and resistant to change as they're made out to be?

1O1O takes aim at entrepreneurs under 39
Jul 24, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

1O1O takes aim at entrepreneurs under 39

HONG KONG - CSL's premium brand 1O1O has made its single biggest investment in eight years into a strategic repositioning campaign meant to address a new market segment breaking away from the older 'taipan' businessmen it used to target.

Marketers ignore 'silver hairs' at their own peril: Ipsos study
Mar 30, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Marketers ignore 'silver hairs' at their own peril: Ipsos study

HONG KONG - The silver-haired generation is more savvy in social media than marketers - who tend to ignore mature consumers - seem to think, according to an Ipsos study that shows rapid internet adoption among the elderly.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies