Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.
How bad is ageism in adland?
We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?
How older marketers stay relevant
An activist mindset will help older marketers adapt to changing times says the author of "A New Marketer".
The old refrain: stereotypes about ageing employees
Are older workers really as technologically inept and resistant to change as they're made out to be?
1O1O takes aim at entrepreneurs under 39
HONG KONG - CSL's premium brand 1O1O has made its single biggest investment in eight years into a strategic repositioning campaign meant to address a new market segment breaking away from the older 'taipan' businessmen it used to target.
Marketers ignore 'silver hairs' at their own peril: Ipsos study
HONG KONG - The silver-haired generation is more savvy in social media than marketers - who tend to ignore mature consumers - seem to think, according to an Ipsos study that shows rapid internet adoption among the elderly.
